RRB ALP, Technician second stage CBT revised dates to release soon, check updates

RRB ALP, Technician exam date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the examinations for the candidates who could not appear for the ALP, Technician second stage computer-based test (CBT). The exam was conducted from January 21 to 23, 2019. The date for the exam will be available on all the region-based official websites on February 2, 2019 (Saturday).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “Many candidates in the northern part of India could not appear for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) due to inclement weather. The board will conduct the examinations for the candidates again, the date of which will be released on the official website on Saturday.”

Declining the earlier reports on RRB group D results, Angaraj Mohan confirmed that the results will be declared on February 13, 2019. The candidates who will clear the second-stage CBT and the group D exam will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates of which will be announced soon.

Regarding the recruitment notification of recently announced 2.5 lakh vacancies in various posts in Railway, the official said that the Railway board is in a process to release the official notification for the same. It can be expected to be released by the second week of February.

“The Railway Board will advertise for the first phase of the recruitment in February and the for the second stage in May. The entire recruitment process will be completed by August 2021,” mentioned the official.

Indian railway recently announced vacancies for additional 2.5 lakh posts where the new 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Section will be applicable.

Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post. The recruitment process for both the categories will be completed by August 2019/