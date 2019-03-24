RRB ALP, Technician score card, final answer key for CBT 2 released, how to download

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard, final answer key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key, question paper and provisional scorecard for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of ALP, technician. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the provisional score card through all the regional based official websites.

Advertising

The answer key and scorecard will be available till 11:55 pm, March 25, 2019 after which link will be deactivated candidates need to download the same within the deadline. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2109.

RRB in an official statement said, “RRBs are in the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test. In the meanwhile, it has been decided to publish candidate responses along with the final answer key; the number of questions answered.”

The result containing shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the recruitment exam, according to the official notification, will be released on April 6, 2019 and the exam will be conducted on April 16, 2019.

Advertising

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard, final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘RRB CBT 2 scorecard, final answer key’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: View the answer key and download

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard, final answer key: Where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Candidates need to download the answer key for future reference. Earlier, a provisional answer key was released on which objections were accepted. This is the final answer key and no objections will be accepted by the RRB on the same.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.