RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018 updates

RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018: The results of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) ALP and Technician revised examinations will be available tonight on all the official regional websites. Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The revised results of RRB ALP Technician exams will be live on all the regional based official websites from midnight of December 19.”

Going by the previous trend, RRB might announce the result in the evening. The candidates who will clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will appear for the second stage scheduled on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

RRB had earlier decided to release the revised results following the objections raised by some candidates after the publication of RRB first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) results on November 2.

A record 76.76 per cent of aspirants have sat for the first stage of the Group C exam. “We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs.

Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

In another note, the Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the application fee refund transaction initiated by the board is still under progress. The board is expected to complete it by December 20. Accordingly, the link for correction of bank account details for the candidates whose refund transaction has failed will be live from December 21.