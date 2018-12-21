Declared! RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Result declared, second stage CBT from January 21

RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: The revised result for the Group C exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts is declared on December 20, 2018. The RRB result was scheduled to release on December 19 midnight, however, the time was deferred.

Advertising

Earlier the result was announced on November 2, but many candidates had raised objections to the result. The RRB agreed to the demands. Candidates had alleged that there were errors in questions and translation which lead to a re-exam. Selected candidates will be shortlisted for CBT stage II.

VIEW | RRB ALP Technician result pdfs

The results for re-exam will be out tonight. The result will be declared on the official websites of the regional boards. Reportedly, 47 lakh candidates appeared for the re-exam. The candidates who clear the re-exam will have to appear for the second written exam. The second exam will be computer-based and qualifying candidates will be considered for the next level.