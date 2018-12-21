Declared! RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Result declared, second stage CBT from January 21

RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: The revised result for the Group C exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts is declared on December 20, 2018. The RRB result was scheduled to release on December 19 midnight, however, the time was deferred.
Earlier the result was announced on November 2, but many candidates had raised objections to the result. The RRB agreed to the demands. Candidates had alleged that there were errors in questions and translation which lead to a re-exam. Selected candidates will be shortlisted for CBT stage II.
VIEW | RRB ALP Technician result pdfs
The results for re-exam will be out tonight. The result will be declared on the official websites of the regional boards. Reportedly, 47 lakh candidates appeared for the re-exam. The candidates who clear the re-exam will have to appear for the second written exam. The second exam will be computer-based and qualifying candidates will be considered for the next level.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Last date to check score January 19
Candidates can log-in through official websites and check their individual score. They can also check the question paper and answer key. The facility ends on January 19, 2018 candidates will have to download the scorecard and answer key before assigned time.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Check region-wise cut-off
Check the region-wise cut-off. For unreserved category, cut-off reaches 61 for Ajmer region and 55.2 for Thiruvananthapuram. Average cut-off being 42-42.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Check region-wise cut-off
Check the region-wise cut-off. For unreserved category, cut-off reaches 61 for Ajmer region and 55.2 for Thiruvananthapuram. Average cut-off being 42-42.
RRB Group C, ALP Technician results 2018: Websites to check results
Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB ALP result declared: Results available on all the region based websites
RRB ALP result available till January 19
Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for the second stage CBT by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their registration number and date of birth. On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options. This facility will be available only up to January 19
RRB ALP result: 2nd stage exam admit card details
The second stage CBT for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians against CEN 01/2018 for the provisionally qualified candidates will be held from January 20 to January 23. All these candidates shall be advised through official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date.
RRB ALP Technician result cut-off
The community wise qualifying marks :- UR: 40, OBC-NCL: 30, SC: 30, ST: 25. For PWD candidates the qualifying mark is relaxed by 2 marks from their respective community qualifying marks.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Steps to check results
Here are some steps to help you understand how to download ALP Technician result
Step 1: Visit any region based official websites
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
RRB ALP results declared
RRB ALP result has been released on the official websited of regional Railway Recrutiment Boards.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: CBT stage II exam delayed, yet again
The dates for the second stage examination - CBT stage II has been delayed yet again. Candidates who clear the RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 and appear in the list of shortlisted candidates for the stage two exam will have to appear for the CBT stage II exam. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on 12 December which was then delayed and rescheduled to be held on 24 December. Now the date has been rescheduled again and will be conducted on January 22 and January 23, 2019.
RRB ALP Technician results: How to avail refund if shared wrong details?
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is refunding the application fee for CBT stage one exam. A link to avail refund will be active from December 21, 2018 onwards. In case any candidate has fill-in wrong details, they can apply for the revised link on the official website. On the homepage of the official regional website, click on 'click here for correction of bank accounts' link. The user will be asked to fill-in account details, if the refund has been processed already these details will not be counted. The link will be available till December 25, 2018.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Hours before result, video of malpractice during RRB goes viral, see what board has to say
With only a few hours left for the RRB ALP Technician Revised Result exam result, a video showing malpractices during a recruitment exam has gone viral. The Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notice refusing such claims. " Candidates may please note that the video circulating on social media about an examination in Bhagalpur centre of Bihar does not pertain to RRB Group D Exam. RRB conducts exam in a secure, professional and transparent Manner. Do not get misguided by any such misinformation on social media and rely only on information published on the official websites of RRBs," said the Board.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: How can candidates with glasses clear the physical test for the job?
Visual acuity standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway Board. Though for A1 score candidates should be without glasses. Candidates would be required to qualify fogging test, colour vision test, binocular vision, a field of vision, night vision, mesopic vision etc But those with glasses power of lenses not to exceed 4D and ability to read a close text and passing Binocular test can score B2.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Result announcement timeline
The RRB had released the result on November 2, 2018. After several objections raised by candidates citing 'errors' in the result. The RRB decided the release the revised result. Firstly it was announced to be released by December 19 midnight. Later following technical glitches, the Board said that the result would be released on December 20, 2018, at 3 pm. Now while uploading the result the Board is facing issues considering the sheer volume of applicants. Officials told Indianexpress.com that the result will be announced at 9 pm December 20, 2018. Over 47 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board declared Group C result announcement time
Talking to the indianexpress.com, The Railway Recruitment Board official Angaraj Mohan said, "The RRB ALP, Technician revised results will be released late tonight. The results are likely (to be announced) after 9 pm. The board will take another 5-6 hours to host result on the official websites"
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Will I get a call letter?
Candidates will be individually intimidated about their selection but if the post gets delayed, the candidate will be responsible. Hence, keep an eye on the result and be ready with the documents. On being selected candidates will have to produce original certificates of education, age and appointment on Railway.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: What are the odds you will clear it?
If you are expecting over 35 correct answers, your chances of being shortlisted are over 60 per cent higher. The RRB had said that they would be selecting 15 times more candidates than the number of seats available for CBT stage two. Further, a candidate needs 42 correct answers in both parts of the exam in CBT second stage to be eligible for next round.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Why are candidates getting exam centres outside their state
More than 47 lakh candidates applied for the RRB ALP and technician exam. Out of which, 34 lakh candidates were allotted centres within 200 kilometres of their native place. When it came to people belonging to PwD category and women candidates, 99% were given centres within 200 kilometres of their native place. Around 40 lakh candidates were allotted centres within 500 kilometres of their vicinity, according to official data.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Cost of recruitment
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), chairperson, Ashwani Lohani had told Indianexpress.com , “We need to fill up existing vacancies in the safety category posts. Our services have increased manifold, so has the pressure on the system for maintenance. This massive recruitment drive is crucial in that respect.” Indian Railways has set an aim of recruiting one lakh people. But how much will it cost the RRB? According to reports, the staff cost alone for the Railways will reach Rs 4,000 crore. In addition to this, an additional cost of Rs 800 crore will be the price of the entire recruitment process.
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: Vacancies that are still open
Railway Recruitment Cell (Jaipur) has invited 2090 apprentice jobs for North Western Railways. The online application is still on and will be closed on December 30, 2018. Candidates can apply on the official website - rrcjaipur.in.
RRB ALP exam: Largest recruitment drive by the Indian Railways
For the second time in almost two years, the national transporter is hiring to fill up vacancies on a large scale, from assistant loco pilots and technicians to gangmen and trackmen.
RRB ALP Technician result:Second stage criteria
The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test of CBT second stage to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible for any category. Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC and ST (including ExSM) shall be shortlisted for Computer Based AT (based on their performance in Part A of the Second Stage
CBT subject to their qualifying the Part B of Second Stage CBT) from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP. Such shortlisted candidates should produce the Vision Certificate in original during Computer Based AT, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the Computer Based AT.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: How to raise a query?
If you have any query related to RRB notification, RRB ALP Technician revised results, you can raise a query with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). All you need to do is to visit the official RRB website (national or regional website). On the homepage, click on the Feedback option. You can find the link in 'options' or 'other links' category, depending on which site you have visited. Click on 'feedback' link. A window will open. Write your email id, name and send feedback.
RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018: False news of result declared being circulated check official time here
Several websites have already circulated the news of RRB ALP Technician Revised result 2018 already being declared. However, a source closely associated with the recruitment exam result has informed indianexpress.com that the result will be declared at 3 pm today - December 20, 2018. The result was to be announced earlier but got delayed due to a technical glitch. Candidates need to check the official websites only for the RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018.
RRB ALP Technician result delayed due to technical glitch
RRB will release the ALP and Technician first stage CBT result after 3 pm. An official from RRB Allahabad informed the indianexpress.com that due to some technical glitches, they are unable to upload the cut-off and result link. They are fixing it and the RRB result is likely to release in the noon.
RRB Alp second stage
Par A of the second stage is qualifying in nature and shall have questions from the trade syllabus prescribed by DGET for all the ITI/NAC trades. For Maths and Physics exam trade, the syllabus will be as per the CBSE syllabus of 10+2.
RRB Alp result: Cut-off required
The minimum qualifying cut-off prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Boards for the general category candidates is 40 per cent or above. For the OBC and SC category candidates, it is at least 30 per cent. Candidates belonging to ST category need to obtain a minimum 25 per cent to qualify for the second stage. The minimum qualifying marks of Part B for all categories is 35 per cent
RRB result: 2nd stage exam
Once the results are out, the RRB will soon issue admit cards for the shortlisted candidates for the second stage of the exam. RRB ALP CBT stage 2 is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.
RRB Alp result: Candidates complain
While the result is awaited on the official websites, some candidates have started posting their grievances
Fee refund window to close on December 25
The RRB is processing the refund for the application fee paid by the candidates. The link will be available till December 25, 2018.
Documents required to check RRB results
The RRB can announce the results anytime soon. Candidates need to keep their registration number, password and date of birth (as mentioned while applying for the ALP or technician posts) handy. On clicking the link, candidates will be asked to submit these details to be logged-in. Only after providing the details, one can check their result.
Why RRB decided to publish revised result?
The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examination was declared on November 2. However, after some candidates raised objections that there are errors in question/translation, the Railway Recruitment Board decided to revise the result. It is expected to be out today
RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: Pay scale of selected candidates
All those who crack CBT stage-I, they will then have to appear fro CBT stage-II and interview round. Those who clear all three rounds will be eligible for the job. The recruited candidates will be getting the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances, according to the official release.
RRB ALP Technician Revised result 2018: Why is Aadhaar card mandatory for verification of identity?
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in its latest notification has said that the Board is planning to make Aadhaar mandatory for verification of the identity of candidates for all those who apply for recruitment with RRB. This move is aimed to curb cheating in the exam. "Ascertaining the identities of candidates during the examination is critical for the fair conduct of RRB examinations and prevention of attempts at impersonation. It is also a hassle-free and convenient mode of verification for the candidates," said the official release.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: How to check result if forgot the registration number?
Candidates need registration number, AAdhaar number, date of birth to check result but of some has forgotten or lost their registration number they can still check their results. Candidates need to visit their respective regional website centre. On the home page find the link 'forgot registration number -click here to retrieve registration number'. Candidates will be asked to fill personal details and the registration number will be sent on their registered mobile id. For easy access, candidates can check 'other RRBs' from their home RRB regional centre website and refer to the site where the link to retrieve the registration number is directly given on homepage.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Documents to check result
As the results are expected to be announced anytime soon. Candidates need to keep their registration number, password and date of birth (as mentioned while applying for the ALP or technician posts) handy. On clicking the link, candidates will be asked to submit these details to be logged-in. Only after providing the details, one can check their result.
RRB ALP Technician Revised results soon, how to check
The results of RRB ALP, Technician revised results will be available soon. The candidates can check the results through all the region based officaial websites.
How to check results
Step 1: Visit any region based official websites
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: What is the best time to check result?
As the number of applicants for the result is over 47.5 lakh, the load on the website will be very high. It is highly recommended that candidates check the result on their region's official website. Also, the best time to check the result will be around midnight when the speed of the internet is comparatively higher and the load is lesser. Also, candidates can check results early morning.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Results 2018: Number of candidates selected
According to the officials, the number of candidates to be shortlisted for the CBT stage II exam will be 15 times the number of vacancies. This is done because the candidates will be further shortlisted to CBT stage II exam, interview round etc. Selecting more number of candidates gives all bright minds a chance to fight for the vacancies. The total number of vacancies is 26,502, out of which 17,673 are for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 for posts of technicians.