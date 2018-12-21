RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 declared: How to check result online

RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group C ALP, Technician revised results. The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites. The candidates who have cleared the re-exam will have to appear for the second computer based test (CBT). The second stage computer based test (CBT) has been scheduled for January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

Earlier the result was announced on November 2, but many candidates had raised objections to the result. The RRB agreed to the demands. Candidates had alleged that there were errors in questions and translation which lead to a re-exam.

RRB Group C, ALP Technician results 2018: Websites to check results

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB Group C, ALP Technician results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit any region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.

