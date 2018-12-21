RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018: Direct link of official websites

RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group C ALP, Technician revised results. The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites. The candidates who have cleared the re-exam will have to appear for the second computer based test (CBT). The second stage computer based test (CBT) has been scheduled for January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

Earlier the result was announced on November 2, but many candidates had raised objections to the result. The RRB agreed to the demands. Candidates had alleged that there were errors in questions and translation which lead to a re-exam.

RRB Guwahati- http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/documents/RRB_GUWAHATI_V11.pdf

RRB Jammu- http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/results/ShortlistedRollNosforCBT2ofCENNo.01-2018.pdf

RRB Kolkata- http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/download/Revised%20results%20pdf.pdf

RRB Malda- http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/RRBMALDASHORTLIST_201218.pdf

RRB Mumbai- http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/newpdf/FIRST_STAGE_FINAL_RESULT_RRB_MUMBAI_V11.pdf

RRB Muzaffarpur- http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi- rrbranchi.gov.in/pdf/RRB_RANCHI_V11.pdf

RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/PDF/RRB_SECUNDERABAD_V11.PDF

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/Result_CEN_012018_ALP_Tech_1stStage_Rev_20_12_2018.pdf

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in/Upload_PDF/636809309699912489.pdf

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in/docs/RRB_ALLAHABAD_V11-Result_20-12-2108.pdf

RRB Bangalore- http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/Result/1st-stage-Result-1-2018.pdf

RRB Bhopal- rrbbpl.nic.in/RRB_BHOPAL_V11.pdf

RRB Bhubaneshwar- rrbbbs.gov.in/files/Revised%20Result_CEN-01-2018_CBT-I_20.12.2018.pdf

RRB Thiruvananthapuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/assets/pdf/RRB_THIRUVANANTHAPURAM_V11.pdf

RRB ALP Technician 2018: Exam pattern of second stage CBT

Part A: The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be 100 questions asked. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Part B: The exam duration is 60 minutes with 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

