RRB ALP technician result: 986 recommended for headquarters, entire final result soon

RRB ALP technician result: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) declared part-result for the final result for recruitment exams conducted for the post of assistant loci pilot (ALP) and technicians. Earlier, a part result was declared for ALP posts under which a total of 963 candidates have been selected for the post of ALP.

The list of 5744 candidates provisionally shortlisted for Documents Verification (DV) was published on RRB Chandigarh for whom the document verification round was conducted again. Among those 986 candidates are being recommended to Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Headquarters Office, Baroda House, New Delhi for appointment in the Railway, as per the latest notice.

The complete final panel of RRB ALP and the technicians will be published after completion of document verification of all the balanced candidates, as per the official notice by the RRB.

Over 25 lakh candidates reportedly applied for a total of 64,371 vacancies of which 27,795 were for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 36,576 for the various posts of technicians. Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration

