RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 Date: Final exam result out, check direct link here

RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 Date: After releasing the provisional result, the Railway Recruitment Board has declared the final result for the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician. The RRB ALP result is based on cumulative marks scored by each candidate in stage 1, stage 2, document verification (DV) and medical fitness rounds. The region-wise lists will be uploaded subsequently. Currently, only RRB Secunderabad has released the list of selected candidates.

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible. The recruitment notification (CEN 01/2018) was released last year.

RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 Date: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned below

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the final result of CEN 01/2018 (Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians)

Step 3: A pdf file will open. Check your registration number

RRB ALP, Technician result: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Two recruitment notifications — one for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and technician and the other for Level-I (erstwhile group D) posts — were released in 2018 for filling up about 1.27 lakh vacancies. A total of 47.45 lakhs candidates applied for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and technicians posts. Vacancies for Level-I posts (erstwhile group D) were 63,202 and around 1.9 crore candidates applied for these posts.

