RRB ALP technician recruitment 2019: Document verification, medical test dates revised

RRB ALP technician recruitment 2019: The document verification and medical test for recruitment at the post of an assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians was to begin from August 28 and will now begin from August 11 and conclude on August 29.

RRB ALP technician recruitment 2019: The third document verification schedule revised. (Representational image)

RRB ALP technician recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the fourth schedule for document verification and medical test. The document verification and medical test for recruitment at the post of an assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians was to begin from August 28 and will now begin from August 11 and conclude on August 29.

The document verification will take place in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 8:30 and the noon shift will be held at 1 pm. Candidates have been allotted venues and shifts for the same. Candidates need to attend Medical Test (Examination) after Document Verification duly paying Rs 24 towards medical examination fee at the venue.

RRB ALP technician recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Six coloured passport-sized photo
— Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round
— Education certificates
— Work experience certificates
— Caste certificates
— Nativity certificates
— Reservation certificates, if applicable
— Photo identity card

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

