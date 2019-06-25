RRB ALP, Technician recruitment 2019: Document verification, medical test dates for Allahabad region released

RRB ALP, Technician recruitment 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad region has released the dates for the document verification and medical test. The medical examination, document verification for the selected candidates will be conducted from July 7 to 19, 2019. The selected candidates can check their dates for document verification through the official website- rrbald.gov.in.

RRB ALP, Technician recruitment 2019: Documents required to be produced, follow these important guidelines by RRB

Where certificates are not in English or Hindi, self-attested translated version (In Hindi / English) should be produced wherever or whenever required. Certificates produced during the DV should be strictly in the prescribed formats. No additional time will be given to the candidates not producing their original certificates on their date of DV and the candidature of such candidates is liable to be forfeited/ cancelled.

Candidates are advised to bring six passport size colour photographs not more than one-month-old, which will be required for DV and medical examination. Candidates will also bring foil of e-call letter for CBT 1, CBT 2 and CBAT 10-05-2016 and/or 21-05-2019 wherever applicable. Mobile phones are not permitted during document verification (DV) as well as during medical examination.

The candidates need to attend medical test (examination) after document verification duly paying Rs 24 towards medical examination fee at the venue of DV. The date and place of the medical examination will be intimated at the time of DV. The admit card for the medical examination will be issued at the time of DV. Candidates are advised that they should be prepared to stay for more than 4 days for the examination at their own cost.

Candidates are advised that they should not bring their belongings to the railway hospitals as there is no facility available to keep them. They will carry only admit card for the medical test and one original valid and current photo ID proof. For medical examination, no fees will be charged at the hospital. Hence candidates are also advised not to carry cash with them at the time of medical examination.

In a note, the railways has told the candidates to beware of the touts who may misguide them with false job promises on illegal consideration. The recruitment process in the RRB exams is fully computerised and the selection is based purely on the merit of candidates.

The document verification process, a medical examination will be conducted at Railway Hospital, Subedarganj, Prayag Raj. The candidates have to appear on the scheduled dates and time as mentioned on the official website.

