RRB ALP, technician provisional result declared: 963 shortlisted from NCR, here’s how to check

RRB ALP, technician provisional result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a provisional list of candidates selected for the post of the assistant loco pilot (ALP). Candidates who have cleared the first and second stage of the computer-based test (CBT), aptitude test, as well as document verification and medical tests, have been selected for the posts.

The result declared is provisional and only for ALP posts, the complete final panel of RRB ALP and the technicians will be published after completion of document verification of all the balanced candidates, as per the official notice by the RRB. From the NCR region alone, a total of 963 candidates have been selected for the post of ALP.

RRB ALP, technician provisional result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on RRB provisional result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your roll number

RRB ALP, technician provisional result declared: where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Over 25 lakh candidates reportedly applied for a total of 64,371 vacancies of which 27,795 were for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 36,576 for the various posts of technicians. Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

