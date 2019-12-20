RRB ALP Technician panel result declared, merit list released

Indian Railways ALP technician result 2019: Check at indianrailways.gov.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image) Indian Railways ALP technician result 2019: Check at indianrailways.gov.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image)

RRB ALP Technician part-panel result: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared third-panel list for the selected candidates for the post of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician. Candidates can check their result at the official website, indianrailways.gov.in or the regional website, rrbald.gov.in

These are the candidates who have cleared both stages of the computer-based test, aptitude test, document verification round and medical fitness test. The name of candidates of the selected candidates will be forwarded to Principal Chief Personnel officers and. Only after due verification and ensuring fulfilment of eligibility criteria, the appointment letters will be released.

The region-wise lists will be uploaded subsequently. Currently, the list of Allahabad region has been uploaded.

A total of 47.45 lakhs candidates applied for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and technicians posts. Vacancies for Level-I posts (erstwhile group D) were 63,202 and around 1.9 crore candidates applied for these posts. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal informed Parliament that Railways will be hiring over three lakh candidates in 2020. A total of 2,621 posts will be filled at gazetted officer level and 3,03,606 posts will be filled for non-gazetted posts.

