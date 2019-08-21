RRB ALP Technician medical test, document verification 5th schedule released

RRB ALP Technician document verification medical test 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the first schedule for document verification and medical test for the result at the post of the assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician. The document verification will begin from September 2 and conclude on September 14.

The document verification will take place in two shifts one at 8:30 am and the second at 1 pm. Each shift will have around 120 candidates. One needs to visit on their respective official website to check their date, time and venue.

Candidates need to attend Medical Test after document verification by paying Rs 24. The admit card consisting of date, place and time of the medical examination will be intimated at the time of DV.

RRB ALP Technician document verification medical test 2019: Documents needed

— Six coloured passport-sized photo

— Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round

— Education certificates

— Work experience certificates

— Caste certificates

— Nativity certificates

— Reservation certificates, if applicable

RRB ALP Technician document verification medical test 2019: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.