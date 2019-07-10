RRB ALP, technician document verification, medical test date, admit card released: Check documents needed, how to download

RRB ALP, technician recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways through its Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) released the schedule for document verification and medical test for recruitment at the post of RRB assistant loco pilot and technicians (ALP loco). The Document verification will begin from July 21, 2019 at 8:30 am at the respective RRB and conclude on August 8, 2019.

Candidates need to check their exam venue and time from their respective RRB regional website as well as the e-call letter or RRB ALP loco pilot document verification admit card. Candidates who have cleared all the computer-based tests and aptitude test (for the selective post) are eligible to appear for the document verification round.

RRB ALP, technician recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Six coloured passport-sized photo

— Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round

— Education certificates

— Work experience certificates

— Caste certificates

— Nativity certificates

— Reservation certificates, if applicable

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 24 for the medical test. The admit card for the medical test will be issued at the time of document verification, as per the official notification.

RRB ALP, Technician recruitment 2019: Where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. Selected candidates will be paid at the Level 02 of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

