RRB ALP, Technician cut-off for 2nd CBT, document verification released: How to download

RRB ALP, technician cut-off for second CBT, document verification: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the minimum marks required or cut-off to clear the second stage computer examination for group C level recruitment at the post of ALP, technician. The cut-off for each RRB is different and is displayed at their respective website. Those who make it through the cut-off will have to appear for the document verification round.

Advertising

In addition to regular candidates, an additional list of candidates who have been shortlisted in the waiting category is also released. This list of shortlisted candidates for document verification includes 50 per cent additional candidates. Selected candidates will get an email and an SMS to download their e-call letter for the document verification round. After document verification, candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

Read| JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Apply for 271 posts, salary up to Rs 2.18 lakh

RRB ALP, technician cut-off for second CBT, document verification: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the cut-off link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, a PDF will open

Step 4: Check your roll number

Advertising

For allocation of ALP posts, a total of 70 per cent of the second stage CBT part A score and 30 per cent of aptitude test T-Score are considered and for technician posts only second stage CBT part A score is considered subject to securing the qualifying mark of 35 per cent in part B.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.