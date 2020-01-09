RRB ALP Technician (CEN 01/2018) final results, cut-off released

RRB ALP Technician results 2019: The merit list is available at all the region based official websites RRB ALP Technician results 2019: The merit list is available at all the region based official websites

RRB ALP Technician Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the final results, cut-off for the ALP and Technicians recruitment posts. The candidates can check their results through the official websites. The merit list is available at all the region based official websites.

“On the basis of the performance in 1st Stage CBT held from 09.08.2018 to 31.08.2018 and on 04.09.2018, 2nd Stage CBT held from 21.01.2019 to 23.01.2019 and on 08.02.2019, Aptitude Test conducted on 10.05.2019 and 21 .05.2019 and followed by verification of the documents from 23.06.2019 to 14.07.2019 & 24.09.19 to 26.09.2019 and on being found medically fit, the Final Panel is now being issued for various post categories of ALP-Technicians under CEN-01/2018,” read the official notification.

The board has also released the cut-offs, the candidates can check it through the official websites.

RRB ALP, Technician results 2019: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB ALP, tech results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB alp, technician results, exam city slip..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

RRB has withheld the candidature of the candidates who have been declared medically unfit or doesn’t have the right documents to prove their category or educational qualification. “The candidature of the following candidates who have been declared medically ‘temporary unfit ‘ has been withheld and will be considered after receipt of Medical Fitness certificate from the examining Railway Hospitals,” read the official notification.

