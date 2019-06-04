RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3 results 2019 declared, how to download

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3 results 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for the computer based test examination that was conducted for the post of technician. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website.

The examination was conducted on May 10, 2019.

RRB ALP, tech stage 3 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB alp, technician results, exam city slip..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3 results 2019: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

