RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3: Document verification begins on June 23, check schedule here

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3: The process for document verification will begin from June 23, 2019 and end on July 4, 2019. The second schedule for document verification will be communicated soon. Candidates can check the official website for more updates.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3: The process for document verification will begin from June 23, 2019 and end on July 4, 2019. (Representational Image)

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the first schedule for document verification for the candidates who cleared the exam conducted for technician posts. The examination was conducted on May 10, 2019, the result for which was announced on June 4, 2019.

The process for document verification will begin from June 23, 2019 and end on July 4, 2019. Candidates have been divided into batches of 60 to make the verification process easier.

Registration Number                                                                                  Date and time for document verification

121002079540011 to 201003093500065                                                      June 23, 2019 at 8:30 am

201003093880136 to 201013079380272                                                      June 23, 2019 at 1 pm

201013079380317 and 201021080410379                                                   June 24, 2019 at 8:30 am

201022050810102 to 231003092450009                                                      June 24, 2019 at 1 pm

231004086830254 and 231022086830105                                                   June 25, 2019 at 8:30 am

231022090960031 and 301001078660617                                                   June 25, 2019 at 1 pm

301001084810961 to 301009078660271                                                      June 26, 2019 at 8:30 am

301009078660631 to 301018083660270                                                      June 26, 2019 at 1 pm

301018094660285 to 301026078120120                                                      June 27, 2019 at 8:30 am

301026078660017 to 381008079900277                                                      June 27, 2019 at 1 pm

381008087630793 to 391013094860091                                                      June 30, 2019 at 8:30 am

391014085710071 to 441001004430114                                                      June 30, 2019 at 1 pm

441001004430293 to 441002080431647                                                      July 1, 2019 at 8:30 am

441002082130063 to 441004079390067                                                      July 1, 2019 at 1 pm

441004079400155 to 441005080430614                                                      July 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

441005080431195 to 441006096950042                                                      July 2, 2019 at 1 pm

441006096960050 to 441008080441050                                                      July 3 2019 at 8:30 am

441008080590012 to 441009096400110                                                      July 3, 2019 at 1 pm

441009096970002 to 441011005470015                                                      July 4, 2019 at 8:30 am

441011013480085 to 441012079480004                                                      July 4, 2019 at 1 pm

The venue for the document verification process is Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET), Education Block, Jhalwa, Prayag Raj (Allahabad). Candidates are requested to bring the e-call letter for document verification. The call letter can be downloaded from the official website of RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in, through the available link.

Candidates also need to bring one original valid and current photo ID proof presented at the time of the Computer Based Test (CBT). They need to carry 6 passport size colour photographs (not more than one-month-old). Mobile phones are not allowed during document verification.

A fees of Rs 24 needs to be paid to get a medical test done after the document verification. The date and place of the medical test will be communicated on the day of the document verification.

The second schedule for document verification will be communicated soon. Candidates can check the official website for more updates.

