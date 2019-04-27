RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result released, know date and time for aptitude exam

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the second-stage revised examination conducted to recruit at the post of auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the scorecard through all the regional official websites.

Advertising

The aptitude test for the selected candidates will be conducted on May 10, 2019.

IN PICTURE | Websites to check RRB ALP, Technician 2 result

“Based on the performance in the 2ndStage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on 21-01-2019, 22-01-2019, 23-01-2019 and 08-02-2019 by Railway Recruitment Boards for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians against CEN 01/2018, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed hereinunder have been provisionally shortlisted for Appearing in the Aptitude Test scheduled on May 10 in three shifts,” read the official notification.

“This result with the revised score and the revised list of Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Aptitude test supersedes the result published on April 5, 2109,” mentioned the official notifiction.

Advertising

Earlier, the RRB revised the results after getting communication from the candidates that the scorecard of the second stage recruitment examination that was uploaded on the official websites had errors in it.

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB CBT 2 revised result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Result will appear.

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

The candidates who can clear the second CBT examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 3, the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 16, but it has now been postponed.

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.