RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019 date and time confirmed

Railway RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will announce the results of second stage revised examination this month. “The results of CBT 2 revised examination is almost prepared, the board will announce the results by the end of this month, April 30, 2019,” said the official from Railway Recruitment Board.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the scorecard through all the regional official websites, once released.

Earlier, the RRB revised the results after getting communication from the candidates that the scorecard of the second stage recruitment examination that was uploaded on the official websites had errors in it.

RRB in its notification mentioned “An error has been spotted in the scorecards which have been uploaded as on March 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to check again to view the correct scorecard.” While the nature of the error has not been specified by the recruitment board, there are speculations considering an erroneous mark sheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test had gone viral.

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

The candidates who can clear the second CBT examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 3, the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 16, but it has now been postponed.

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

