RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 revised exam date announced, know when

RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2 Revised Exam Date 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the reschedule date of the second computer-based test (CBT). The RRB examinations will be conducted on February 8, 2019 in an around various cities across the country. The admit card will be available to download on all the region based official websites from February 4, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card from 5 pm.

Earlier, many candidates could not complete their second CBT examinations on the account of technical reasons in various centres. “The 2nd Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Posts against CEN 01/2018 was conducted on 21.01.19, 22.01.19 & 23.01.19. However, for certain number of candidates, the CBT could not start/complete on these dates at some of the venues on account of technical reasons. Accordingly, for such candidates the 2nd Stage CBT is rescheduled on 08.02.2019,” mentioned the official notification.”

“The rescheduled Candidates have been communicated through e mail and SMS on their registered email ID and Mobile Number about the rescheduling. These candidates are advised to login after 17:00 hrs of 04-02-2019 and view their exam city intimation and download E call letter through the link available on the official websites of RRBs,” read the official notification.

Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post. The recruitment process for both the categories will be completed by August 2019.

