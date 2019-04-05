Railways RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result: Date and Time, details on next round

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to release the result for the second stage computer-based test conducted to recruit at the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician tomorrow, on April 6, 2019 (Saturday). The recruitment exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

The announcement of date was made at the time of the release of the final answer key by the RRB. The result and merit list containing names of shortlisted candidates will be released on April 6, 2019, according to the official notification. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for aptitude test. The aptitude test (AT) and document verification (DV) will be conducted on April 16, 2019.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 result: What next?

Candidates will have to qualify in each of the test battery of computer-based AT for considering them for the post of ALP. The exam will be conducted only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking. The AT has 30 per cent weightage in final merit list while the marks obtained in the part A of the second Stage CBT constitutes 70 per cent marks.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 results: Documents required

— Matriculation/high school examination Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent

— Caste certificate

— Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card

— Income certificate for EWS candidates

— Medical certificate for PwD candidates

— Self-certification of transgenders

— Divorce/death of spouse

— Ex-serviceman employment certificate

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for next round, aptitude test dates of which have also been announced. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

