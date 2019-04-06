RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Result 2019 declared: How to download, cut-off and other details

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2018-19: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 exam for the post of auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician at its regional websites. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

The result for Chandigarh and Jammu are yet to be announced. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for aptitude test and document verification (DV). As per the official notification, these next round of exam will be conducted on May 16, 2019. Those who clear the exam will be selected for the job based on a merit list created by accommodating all the score from CBT 1, CBT 2, DV and AT.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2018-19: How to check

Step 1: Visit the regional websites

Step 2: Click on the link ‘check RRB, ALP, Tech 2 scorecard’

Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2: Documents required

Matriculation/high school examination

Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent

Caste certificate

Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card

Income certificate for EWS candidates

Medical certificate for PwD candidates

Self-certification of transgenders

Divorce/death of spouse certificate

Ex-serviceman employment certificate

Candidates will have to qualify in each of the test battery of computer-based AT for considering them for the post of ALP. The AT has 30 per cent weightage in the final merit list while the marks obtained in the part A of the second Stage CBT constitutes 70 per cent marks. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

