RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key to be released on February 18, how to raise objection

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the second stage of recruitment exam on Monday, February 18 for the post of ALP, technician. “The answer key of the RRB Group C, ALP examinations will be declared on February 18. The answer key will be available on all the region based official websites,” mentioned the official notification.

The candidates can download the answer key till February 20. The online window to raise objection will be available from February 19 to 20, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES | RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key

RRB Group C answer key: How to raise objection

The RRB will also initiate the process of raising objections against the answer key. Candidates need to download the answer key and check it carefully, in case any error occurs, candidates will have to submit an objection along with supporting proofs at the RRB websites. Candidates will have to do so in the given time frame. The candidates have to pay Rs 50 per question.

RRB Group C answer key: Steps to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page click on the link, ‘RRB group C answer key released

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the raise object link

Step 5: Raise objection for the questions, pay fee and submit

Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel. A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections if the objections are accepted then the final answer key is released.

