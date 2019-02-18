Toggle Menu
RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key 2018-19: How to download from official websites

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key will be released post noon on the regional and central websites. Candidates can raise objections from February 19 onwards. The procedure will end on February 20, according to official notification.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key released check at regional websites (Representational Image)

RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to release the answer key for the recruitment exam for the post of ALP, Technician on its official websites including regional and central websites. According to the official notification, the answer key will be released at noon February 18 (Monday).

The answer keys, says the official RRB notice, will be available only till February 20, 2019 (midnight); after which the link will be deactivated. Candidates need to download the answer key before that. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

Because of some technical glitch test could not end/begin at the same time for some candidates for whom a re-exam was conducted on February 8, 2019.

 

RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB group C CBT 2 answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5:  Answer key will appear

RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: Regional websites

Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Railways ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to raise objection

After viewing the details as above, objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised. Applicants will have to pay Rs 50 as a fee per objection/question.

Window to raise objections will begin on February 19, 10 am and end at February 20, 10:59 pm, according to the official release. A link will be generated on the homepage on February 19, 2019.

