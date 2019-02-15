RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019 LIVE updates: Know how to download here, know next step

RRB ALP, technician stage 2 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the second stage of recruitment exam for the post of ALP, technician. According to the latest notification available on all regional websites of RRB, the admit card will be released at 1 pm on February 15, 2019. The answer keys will only be available till February 17, 2019 (11:55 pm).
After which the result will be deactivated, according to the official notification. Candidates need to check the same before the deadline. A provision to raise objections will also be given to the candidates. If any objection is found to be valid by the RRB pannel, a final answer key will be released on the official website.
These answer keys are for both the re-exam and exam. Earlier, The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. But many candidates faced a technical glitch.
The applicants need to download the answer key. For those who find any error will have to pay a fee and send the query to the board on given dates. Candidates also need to send supporting documents along with their objections.
RRB ALP, technician CBT 2: Fee to raise objection
For stage 1 CBT, candidates had to pay Rs 50 per question. Fro CBT 2 as well, a similar amount is to be expected. In case, the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.
RRB ALP, technician answer key released: How to raise objections
RRB ALP, Technician: Marks weightage for each test
The ALP merit list will be drawn only from amongst the candidates qualifying in the Aptitude Test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second-stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT).
RRB ALP, technician recruitment: What is aptitude test?
Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies will be shortlisted for computer-based aptitude test from among the candidates. These candidates will be asked to produce vision certificates in the prescribed format. The Computer Based Aptitude Test shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no
negative marking in a computer-based AT.
RRB ALP, Technician: How many people will be recruited?
A total of 26502 vacancies are to be filled out of which 17673 are for assistant loco-pilot (ALP) and 8829 are for technicians job.
RRB ALP, technician stage 2 answer key: What is the significance?
Once the answer key is released, candidates are given a window to check the answers deemed correct by the board. In case any candidate thinks that the answer proposed by the board is wrong then they can raise objections. Candidates need to send supporting evidence along with the same. A committee will review all the objections and release a final answer key. In case any objection is deemed fit by the panel, the final answer key will reflect changes else not.
RRB ALP, technicain CBT 2: What next?
There shall be two stages examination (First stage CBT and Second Stage CBT) common for ALP and Technician. In addition , candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in Second Stage CBT have to undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT). Marks will be normalized in all the stages of the exam. After all three stages, a final merit list will be released based on which jobs will be granted.
RRB ALP, technician CBT 2: How much will you earn on clearing the exam?
According to official notification, selected candidates will be hired at the level 02 of 7th central pay commission (CPC) Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances per month.
When candidates approached RRB to change the upper age limit for ALP, Technician exam
Some candidates had approached RRBs regarding the upper age limit for the direct recruitment to the posts of ALP and technician. The standard upper age limit for ALP and Technician is 27 years for unreserved category candidates, while for OBC its is 30 and for SC/ST it is 32 years. However, a relaxation of three years over and above the aforesaid upper age limit was introduced by the Ministry of Railways, as a temporary measure till
February 3, 2015.
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: Where to check?
The candidates can download the answer key through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: final release date and time
The answer key for the recruitment exam for the post of ALP, Technician will be released today. According to the official notification, the answer keys will be released on the afternoon of February 15, 2019.
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2: Why revised exam?
Why delay?
The answer keys were postponed because the recruitment exam was conducted again for some candidates on February 8, 2019. Earlier, the answer keys were to be released on February 11, 2019 but now the same has been announced to be released today. Candidates can check the answer keys at their respective official websites.