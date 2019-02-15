RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019 LIVE updates: Know how to download here, know next step

RRB ALP, technician stage 2 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the second stage of recruitment exam for the post of ALP, technician. According to the latest notification available on all regional websites of RRB, the admit card will be released at 1 pm on February 15, 2019. The answer keys will only be available till February 17, 2019 (11:55 pm).

After which the result will be deactivated, according to the official notification. Candidates need to check the same before the deadline. A provision to raise objections will also be given to the candidates. If any objection is found to be valid by the RRB pannel, a final answer key will be released on the official website.

These answer keys are for both the re-exam and exam. Earlier, The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. But many candidates faced a technical glitch.

The applicants need to download the answer key. For those who find any error will have to pay a fee and send the query to the board on given dates. Candidates also need to send supporting documents along with their objections.