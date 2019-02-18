RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Released! Steps to download on phone

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the answer key for the second stage computer-based test conducted to recruit auto loco pilot (ALP) and technicians. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. Because of some technical glitch, the test could not end/begin at the same time for some candidates for whom a re-exam was conducted on February 8, 2019.

According to an official notification by the RRB, the answer key will release on all regional and central websites post noon of February 18 (Monday).

The candidates need to check the answer key thoroughly and raise objections, if any. After receiving all the objections, an RRB panel will sit and check the queries, based on whose decision a final answer key will be released.