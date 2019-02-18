Toggle Menu
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Released! Steps to download on phonehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rrb-alp-technician-cbt-2-answer-key-live-updates-released-download-link-how-to-raise-objection-indianrailways-gov-in-5588918/

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Released! Steps to download on phone

RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Candidates can download answer key from central and regional websites. Check how to raise objections.

rrb, rrb group d, rrb group d answer key, rrb alp answer key, rrb alp cbt 2 answer key, sarkari result, sarkari result, rrb alp cbt 2 answer key 2019, rrb alp cbt 2 answer key 2018, rrb technician answer key, rrb technician answer key 2018, raiwlay cbt 2 answer key, railway cbt 2 answer key, railway cbt 2 answer key 2018, railway cbt 2 answer key 2019
RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Download from official websites. (Representational Image)

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the answer key for the second stage computer-based test conducted to recruit auto loco pilot (ALP) and technicians. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. Because of some technical glitch, the test could not end/begin at the same time for some candidates for whom a re-exam was conducted on February 8, 2019.

According to an official notification by the RRB, the answer key will release on all regional and central websites post noon of February 18 (Monday).

The candidates need to check the answer key thoroughly and raise objections, if any. After receiving all the objections, an RRB panel will sit and check the queries, based on whose decision a final answer key will be released.

Live Blog

RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Board to release answer keys today, check result updates in HINDI

Have a query? Connect directly with RRB

Here is the list of RRB websites and their respective contact details -

RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2: Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies for each of the communities shall be short-listed for Computer Based AT (based on their performance in Part Aof the Second Stage CBT subject to their qualifying the Part B of Second Stage CBT)

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download on phone

Step 1: Open the browser (you might be having chrome pre-installed in your phone)

Step 2: Type the address of your regional website in the address bar (at top of browser)

Step 3: Home page will open

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the link 'RRB ALP Technician answer key cbt 2'

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: On the new page, read instructions carefully and press 'log-in' towards end of the page

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Answer key will be visible, download

RRB ALP Technician: What would be the medical test

Important instructions for ALP candidates only

Candidates who had applied and have been selected for the post of auto loco pilot (ALP) will have to appear for a computer-based Aptitude Test. Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC and ST (including ExSM) shall be short listed for Computer Based AT (based on their performance in Part Aof the Second Stage CBT subject to their qualifying the Part B of Second Stage CBT) from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP. 

RRB ALP Technician: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid at the Level 02 of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019: Document verification

Candidates who clear the exam would not be eligible for the job until they clear medical fitness test and document verification exam. Candidates would need following documents - 

Education qualification

Merital status

Transgender certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate

medical fitness certificate

Work experience certificate

NOC from employer

RRB ALP, technician answer key released: Websites down

Minutes after the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of ALP and Technicians, several RRB regional websites are down. Prima Facia it seems to be caused due to high traffic.

RRB ALP Technicians: Skill test and vacancies

RRB had opened 64371 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Categories. Candidates who clear both the CBTs will have to undergo a skill test post which merit list will be released.

RRB ALP technician CBT 2 answer key: Objection fee

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to you. The refund will be made to the account from where you have made the online payment.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key released, what next?

For raising objections, you have to select the question ID from among the dropdown list. Therefore, in order to raise objection, the question ID has to be noted for selecting the same from the drop down list.  Further, in case you want to raise an objection as an incorrect answer key then you have to note the correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question. The correct option ID may be selected from the drop down list of option IDs and then submitted. 

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key released

RRB Allahabad website down since last night

As the answer key for RRB ALP Technician, CBT 2 is about to be released the website to RRB Allahabad is not working. The website has been down since last night when the result for group D was expected but was delayed due to a heavy number of candidates (1.8 crore) who had registered for the exam. Candidates who appeared from Allahabad might have to wait little longer.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key 2018-19: When to raise objections?

Window to raise objections will begin on February 19, 10 am and end at February 20, 10:59 pm, according to the official release. A link will be generated on the homepage on February 19, 2019. For more details, read RRB ALP Technician important dates, objection proceedure

RRB Railway ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019: Where to download from

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'RRB ALP, Technician answer key'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, read instructions carefully, click 'log-in'

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Answer key will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of answer key for future reference

rrb, rrb group d, rrb group d answer key, rrb alp answer key, rrb alp cbt 2 answer key, sarkari result, sarkari result, rrb alp cbt 2 answer key 2019, rrb alp cbt 2 answer key 2018, rrb technician answer key, rrb technician answer key 2018, raiwlay cbt 2 answer key, railway cbt 2 answer key, railway cbt 2 answer key 2018, railway cbt 2 answer key 2019

RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Candidate can raise objections against the answer key from February 19 (Tuesday) onwards. The answer key will be available till February 20, 2019 on all regional and central websites.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank clerk recruitment 2019: Applications out, check here
2 UPSC lecturer recruitment exam date announced: check paper pattern, other details
3 Released! RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key 2018-19 out: Raise objection by February 20