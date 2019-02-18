RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Released! Steps to download on phone

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the answer key for the second stage computer-based test conducted to recruit auto loco pilot (ALP) and technicians. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. Because of some technical glitch, the test could not end/begin at the same time for some candidates for whom a re-exam was conducted on February 8, 2019.
According to an official notification by the RRB, the answer key will release on all regional and central websites post noon of February 18 (Monday).
The candidates need to check the answer key thoroughly and raise objections, if any. After receiving all the objections, an RRB panel will sit and check the queries, based on whose decision a final answer key will be released.
Have a query? Connect directly with RRB
Here is the list of RRB websites and their respective contact details -
RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 2: Qualifying marks
The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies for each of the communities shall be short-listed for Computer Based AT (based on their performance in Part Aof the Second Stage CBT subject to their qualifying the Part B of Second Stage CBT)
RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download on phone
Step 1: Open the browser (you might be having chrome pre-installed in your phone)
Step 2: Type the address of your regional website in the address bar (at top of browser)
Step 3: Home page will open
Step 4: On the homepage, click on the link 'RRB ALP Technician answer key cbt 2'
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: On the new page, read instructions carefully and press 'log-in' towards end of the page
Step 7: Log-in using the registration number
Step 8: Answer key will be visible, download
RRB ALP Technician: What would be the medical test
Important instructions for ALP candidates only
Candidates who had applied and have been selected for the post of auto loco pilot (ALP) will have to appear for a computer-based Aptitude Test. Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC and ST (including ExSM) shall be short listed for Computer Based AT (based on their performance in Part Aof the Second Stage CBT subject to their qualifying the Part B of Second Stage CBT) from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP.
RRB ALP Technician: Salary
Selected candidates will be paid at the Level 02 of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.
RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019: Document verification
Candidates who clear the exam would not be eligible for the job until they clear medical fitness test and document verification exam. Candidates would need following documents -
Education qualification
Merital status
Transgender certificate
Income certificate
Caste certificate
medical fitness certificate
Work experience certificate
NOC from employer
RRB ALP, technician answer key released: Websites down
Minutes after the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of ALP and Technicians, several RRB regional websites are down. Prima Facia it seems to be caused due to high traffic.
RRB ALP Technicians: Skill test and vacancies
RRB had opened 64371 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Categories. Candidates who clear both the CBTs will have to undergo a skill test post which merit list will be released.
RRB ALP technician CBT 2 answer key: Objection fee
The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to you. The refund will be made to the account from where you have made the online payment.
RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key released, what next?
For raising objections, you have to select the question ID from among the dropdown list. Therefore, in order to raise objection, the question ID has to be noted for selecting the same from the drop down list. Further, in case you want to raise an objection as an incorrect answer key then you have to note the correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question. The correct option ID may be selected from the drop down list of option IDs and then submitted.
RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key released
RRB Allahabad website down since last night
As the answer key for RRB ALP Technician, CBT 2 is about to be released the website to RRB Allahabad is not working. The website has been down since last night when the result for group D was expected but was delayed due to a heavy number of candidates (1.8 crore) who had registered for the exam. Candidates who appeared from Allahabad might have to wait little longer.
RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key 2018-19: When to raise objections?
Window to raise objections will begin on February 19, 10 am and end at February 20, 10:59 pm, according to the official release. A link will be generated on the homepage on February 19, 2019. For more details, read RRB ALP Technician important dates, objection proceedure
RRB Railway ALP Technician CBT 2 answer key 2019: Where to download from
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),
Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),
Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),
Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),
Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),
Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),
Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),
Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),
Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),
Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),
Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),
Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),
Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),
Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),
Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),
Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),
Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),
Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),
Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),
Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
RRB Railways ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'RRB ALP, Technician answer key'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: On the new page, read instructions carefully, click 'log-in'
Step 5: Log-in using credentials
Step 6: Answer key will appear
Candidates need to download and take print out of answer key for future reference