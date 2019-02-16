RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Answer key to be released today, check direct link

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 22018-019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the second stage of recruitment exam on Saturday, February 16 for the post of ALP, technician. “The answer key of the RRB Group C, ALP examinations will be declared on February 16. The answer key will be available on all the region based official websites,” said an official from RRB. The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm, mentioned the official.
Candidates need to download the answer key before the deadline. A provision to raise objections will also be given to the candidates. If any objection is found to be valid by the RRB pannel, a final answer key will be released on the official website.
READ | RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key to be released tomorrow
These answer keys are for both the re-exam and exam. Earlier, The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. But many candidates faced a technical glitch.
RRB Group D results 2018-19: Know date and time
These answer keys are for both the re-exam and exam. Earlier, The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. But many candidates faced a technical glitch.
READ | RRB Group D results likely tomorrow, check direct link
The applicants need to download the answer key. For those who find any error will have to pay a fee and send the query to the board on given dates. Candidates also need to send supporting documents along with their objections.
Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'CBT stage 2 answer key'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using, credentials
Step 5: Answer key will appear
RRB Group c answer key: Why delay?
The answer keys were postponed because the recruitment exam was conducted again for some candidates on February 8, 2019. Earlier, the answer keys were to be released on February 11, 2019 but now the same has been announced to be released today. Candidates can check the answer keys at their respective official websites.
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2: Why revised exam?
According to the RRB, "for a certain number of candidates, the CBT could not start/complete on these dates at some of the venues on account of technical reasons." For these candidates, the recruitment exam was rescheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2019.
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key: final release date and time
The answer key for the recruitment exam for the post of ALP, Technician will be released today. According to the official notification, the answer keys will be released on the afternoon of February 16, 2019.