RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 LIVE Updates: Answer key to be released today, check direct link

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 22018-019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the second stage of recruitment exam on Saturday, February 16 for the post of ALP, technician. “The answer key of the RRB Group C, ALP examinations will be declared on February 16. The answer key will be available on all the region based official websites,” said an official from RRB. The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm, mentioned the official.

Candidates need to download the answer key before the deadline. A provision to raise objections will also be given to the candidates. If any objection is found to be valid by the RRB pannel, a final answer key will be released on the official website.

READ | RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 answer key to be released tomorrow

These answer keys are for both the re-exam and exam. Earlier, The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. But many candidates faced a technical glitch.

RRB Group D results 2018-19: Know date and time

These answer keys are for both the re-exam and exam. Earlier, The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. But many candidates faced a technical glitch.

READ | RRB Group D results likely tomorrow, check direct link

The applicants need to download the answer key. For those who find any error will have to pay a fee and send the query to the board on given dates. Candidates also need to send supporting documents along with their objections.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.