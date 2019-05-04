RRB ALP, technician aptitude test: Check exam pattern, mock test link and other details

RRB ALP Technician aptitude test: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released guidelines for the candidates selected for the aptitude test (AT) scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2019. Candidates who have been shortlisted based on RRB CBT 2 result 2019 are eligible for the exam.

The aptitude test will be computer-based and will have a test battery comprising of five tests with a total duration of 71 minutes. To clear the exam candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test. Those who qualify will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

RRB ALP, Technician aptitude test 2019: Exam pattern

The test for the post of an assistant loco pilot of ALP will be divided into the following –

Memory Test: In this test candidates will be given a map, pattern etc to study and memorize buildings and other structures on it for some time, and then they will be asked to indicate the location of these buildings on a test page. They will have to memorize parts, locations etc and locate them on map.

Following Directions Test: In this test candidates will be given a pattern of letters to look at and will be asked questions about how certain directions will change in that pattern. It will further have five types.

Depth Perception Test: In this test, Candidates will see a pile of bricks with some bricks labelled A, B, C, etc. Your task is to count the number of bricks that are touching bricks of the pile that has a letter on it. All bricks are of same size and shape.

Test of Power of Observation: This is a test to find out how quickly a candiate can compare two numbers and decide whether or not they are the same. It will further be divided into several parts.

Perceptual Speed Test: This is a test of how rapidly candidates can see figures in order to match them.

Meanwhile, candidates can also check the link for mock aptitude test available at the respective RRB website.

RRB ALP, Technician Aptitude test: Websites for mock test

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

