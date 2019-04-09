RRB ALP Technician aptitude test admit card release date and time

RRB ALP, Technician admit card: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the scorecard, shortlisted candidates’ list, question paper and responses of candidates for the aptitude test and document verification round for the recruitment at the post of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician. The same will be available at all the regional websites from 6 pm, April 9 onwards and will remain available till April 16 which also is the date of the exam.

In an official release published earlier, it was said that the RRB ALP admit card will be available for download “four days before the exam”. This is the last and final leg of the recruitment process after the aptitude test (AT) and document verification (DV) candidates who are medically fit will be recruited in the Indian Railways.

Candidates who have cleared the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result can download the question paper, responses, final scorecard and shortlist status for aptitude test and the exam city slip along with travel pass will from 6 pm onwards.

RRB ALP Technician admit card: Where to download

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the CBT 2 result will have to go to their regional website and download their admit card.

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2: Documents required

Matriculation/high school examination

Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent

Caste certificate

Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card

Income certificate for EWS candidates

Medical certificate for PwD candidates

Self-certification of transgenders

Divorce/death of spouse certificate

Ex-serviceman employment certificate

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

