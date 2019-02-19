RRB ALP, Technician answer key: Raise objections from today, check how

RRB ALP, Technician answer key: The window to raise objections in the answer key released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its central and regional websites has begun today, February 19 from 10 am onwards. The answer key, question paper and response sheet for the recruitment exam for the post of Auto Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician were released yesterday.

The procedure will be concluded tomorrow, February 20 (Wednesday), 11: 59 pm post which no objections will be accepted. Also, answer key link will no longer be available for display, candidates will have to download and keep the print out for themselves for future reference.

RRB ALP, Technician answer key: Why to raise an objection?

The answer key means the answers deemed correct by the RRB expert panel for the questions asked in the recruitment exam. It is displayed in public. If any candidate finds any question to be wrong, they can raise an objection with the RRB. The applicant will have to submit proof, which can be any book of reference etc, along with their objection.

An expert panel will sit and analyse all the queries raised by candidates. If any query is deemed fine, it would be corrected, else no changes will be made and a final answer key will be released.

RRB ALP Technician answer key: How to raise objection?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘ALP, Technician stage 2 answer key, response sheet..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Read instructions carefully and click ‘log-in’

Step 5: Log-in using user id, date of birth

Step 6: Click on raise objection

Step 7: For raising objections, select the question ID from among the dropdown list

Step 8: Select the correct option ID from the drop-down list of option IDs and then submitted

Step 9: Make payment

RRB ALP, Technician answer key stage 2 CBT: Objection fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per objection. If the answer is found correct, the money will be refunded.

