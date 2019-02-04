RRB ALP, Technician admit card: Revised exam hall ticket to release today, when and where to download

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 revised exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card of the ALP, Technician CBT 2 revised exam on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 5 pm. The RRB examinations will be conducted on February 8, 2019.

The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through all the region based official websites. The admit card with exam cities of the respective candidates will be available today at 5 pm.

“The rescheduled Candidates have been communicated through e mail and SMS on their registered email ID and Mobile Number about the rescheduling. These candidates are advised to login after 17:00 hrs of 04-02-2019 and view their exam city intimation and download E call letter through the link available on the official websites of RRBs,” mentioned the official notification.

RRB ALP, Technician second stage admit card released, websites to check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards for stage two ALP, Technician revised exams, here are websites to check — RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Earlier, many candidates could not complete their second CBT examinations that was conducted from February 21 to 23 on the account of technical reasons in various centres. “The 2nd Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Posts against CEN 01/2018 was conducted on 21.01.19, 22.01.19 & 23.01.19. However, for certain number of candidates, the CBT could not start/complete on these dates at some of the venues on account of technical reasons. Accordingly, for such candidates the 2nd Stage CBT is rescheduled on 08.02.2019,” mentioned the official notification.”

