RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card LIVE: How to download hall ticket today

RRB ALP, Technician admit card LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the second stage computer based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on Thursday, January 17. “The admit card for the second stage CBT of Group C ALP, Technician posts will be released on Thursday, January 17. The hall ticket will be available on all the region based official websites before 11 pm.” RRB official Angaraj Mohan told indianexpress.com.

The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites. The Group C recruitment examination will be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways last year. The RRB, in March 2018, released a notification to fill over one lakh post in various departments. Through this recruitment, a total of 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts will be filled.