RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card LIVE: How to download hall ticket today

RRB ALP, Technician admit card LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the second stage computer based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on Thursday, January 17. “The admit card for the second stage CBT of Group C ALP, Technician posts will be released on Thursday, January 17. The hall ticket will be available on all the region based official websites before 11 pm.” RRB official Angaraj Mohan told indianexpress.com.
The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites. The Group C recruitment examination will be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.
Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways last year. The RRB, in March 2018, released a notification to fill over one lakh post in various departments. Through this recruitment, a total of 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts will be filled.
Why RRB decided to publish revised result?
The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examination was declared on November 2. However, after some candidates raised objections that there are errors in question/translation, the Railway Recruitment Board decided to revise the result. Once the RRB result was announced, the board had released the revised exam details
RRB ALP Technician result: Second stage criteria
The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test of CBT second stage to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible for any category. Candidates equal to 8 times number of ALP vacancies for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC and ST (including ExSM) shall be shortlisted for Computer Based AT (based on their performance in Part A of the Second Stage
CBT subject to their qualifying the Part B of Second Stage CBT) from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP. Such shortlisted candidates should produce the Vision Certificate in original during Computer Based AT, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the Computer Based AT.
RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018: Cost of recruitment
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), chairperson, Ashwani Lohani had told indianexpress.com , “We need to fill up existing vacancies in the safety category posts. Our services have increased manifold, so has the pressure on the system for maintenance. This massive recruitment drive is crucial in that respect.” Indian Railways has set an aim of recruiting one lakh people. But how much will it cost the RRB? According to reports, the staff cost alone for the Railways will reach Rs 4,000 crore. In addition to this, an additional cost of Rs 800 crore will be the price of the entire recruitment process.
RRB ALP result for stage 1
Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for the second stage CBT by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their registration number and date of birth. On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options. This facility will be available only up to January 19
RRB admit card to be available on regional websites
The admit cards will be available on Railway Recruitment Board websites — RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’
Step 3: A new page will appear log-in using application number
Step 4: Check and download exam city, date and time
RRB ALP, Technician second stage exam dates
In a note, RRB has informed that the group C second stage of the recruitment exam will begin from January 21 to January 23. The result for the first stage CBT of ALP, Technician recruitment exam was announced in November 2018 but many candidates raised objections on the answer keys.
RRB ALP, Technician mock test link active
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the mock test link for the candidates who will appear for the Auto Loco Pilot and technician second stage exam this month. The candidates can visit the official websites of the regions and log in to practice group C second CBT exam mock test.