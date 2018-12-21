RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage admit card: Exam city, e-hall ticket, syllabus, exam dates and result

RRB ALP Technician admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group C ALP and Technician revised results on December 20. The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites. Now, all those aspirants who have cleared the CBT stage I will have to appear for the second computer based test (CBT) that is scheduled for January 20, 22 and 23, 2019.

As per the official release, the admit cards for RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will be available four days prior to the exam, that is, January 16. All these candidates can download their exam city intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT through official website of RRBs / SMS / Email.

Earlier the result was announced on November 2 but then was cancelled by the Railway Recruitment Board due to some objections received by the candidates related to the errors in question/translation.

“RRBs have received certain representations from the candidates raising issues on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. In response, RRBs have decided to examine all such issues afresh,” said RRB in a note.

The RRB 2nd stage CBT exam will be conducted in two parts — Part A and Part B with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Part A will be of 90 minutes duration and Part B will be for 60 minutes.

The Ministry of Railways through RRB advertised 64371 vacancies to fill Group C posts wherein nearly 36 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.

