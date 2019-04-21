RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage CBT revised result 2019: Date and time

RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage CBT revised result 2019: Getting communication from the candidates that the scorecard of the second stage recruitment examination that was uploaded on the official websites had errors in it, the board is scheduled to release the revised scorecard. As per reports, the scorecard of the RRB second stage revised examination will be released by April-end.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the scorecard through all the region based official websites, once released.

Earlier, RRB in its notification mentioned “An error has been spotted in the scorecards which have been uploaded as on March 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to check again to view the correct scorecard.” While the nature of the error has not been specified by the recruitment board, there are speculations considering an erroneous mark sheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test had gone viral.

The candidates who can clear the second CBT examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 3, the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 16, but it has now been postponed.

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

