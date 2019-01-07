RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT admit card release date and download link

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT admit card, exam date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued first set of admit cards for the recruitment exam on the post of ALP and technician on its official websites and is set to release the admit cards for the second stage of the recruitment exam. The first stage of the computer-based test (CBT) recruitment exam was conducted on

Result for the first stage CBT was announced in November 2018 but many candidates raised objections to it and later the revised results were declared in December 2019. The candidates who were selected in the revised result of RRB ALP Technician group C recruitment exam are eligible to appear for the second stage CBT. The second stage exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

According to the norm, the admit cards will release at least 10 days before the exam thus candidates can expect the admit cards to be released anytime by January 10, 2018. One must check the official websites including the region-specific RRB website. List of valid websites includes, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

The candidates selected after the stage two exam will have to appear for an interview following which a final merit list will be created and candidates will be selected for 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts. The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

