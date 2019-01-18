RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card released: Websites to download

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on Friday, January 18, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through all the region based official websites.

The RRB Group C recruitment will be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.

RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘stage 2 computer-based test – exam city and date intimation’

Step 3: A new page will appear log-in using application number

Step 4: Check and download exam city, date and time, admit card

The candidates selected after the stage two exam will have to appear for an interview following which a final merit list will be created and candidates will be selected for 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways last year. The RRB, in March 2018, released a notification to fill over one lakh post in various departments. Through this recruitment, a total of 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts will be filled.