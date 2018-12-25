RRB ALP Technician 2018: Exam fee refund last date today, here is how to apply

RRB ALP Technician 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is refunding the fee for the stage-I recruitment exam. Candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP exam need to apply online for their refund. Today, December 25, 2018 is the last date to apply for the refund on the exam fee. Candidates need to apply on the official websites.

Candidates who had earlier applied for a refund but have not received it yet or those who had entered wrong credentials earlier can avail the facilities. The candidates who have received the refund cannot apply through the process. Candidates must have received a confirmation via SMS on their refund status.

RRB ALP Technician 2018: How to apply for refund

Step 1: Visit the official website central or regional

Here is the list of official websites – Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here for correction of bank accounts’ link

Step 3: The user will be asked to fill-in account detail including IFSC code, account number etc

Step 4: Fill in details and claim for refund

Over 47 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam. Those who cleared stage I exam will be eligible for stage-II exam and then physical test before final selection.

