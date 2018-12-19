RRB ALP Technician 2018: Exam fee refund from December 21, how to claim

RRB ALP Technician 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link for fee refund for candidates appeared in first stage CBT for the posts of ALP and technicians from December 21, which was earlier scheduled to be activated from Tuesday, December 18. This facility is for those candidates whose refund was failed due to incorrect bank details uploaded by them like “wrong account number, wrong IFSC Code of the Bank Branch, filling up customer ID in place of account number etc.”

Advertising

“The application fee refund transaction initiated by the RRBs is still under progress and is likely to be completed for all candidates by December 20, 2018. Accordingly, the link for correction of Bank Account details for the candidates whose refund transaction has failed will be live from December 21, 2018,” mentioned the official notification.

Read | RRB ALP Technician result updates

Candidates have to ensure while filling the bank account information, bank’s account number and IFSC code entered are correct.

The candidates will be recruited for 27,795 Assistant Loco Pilot posts and 36,576 various posts of Technicians. The revised results of RRB Group C (ALP and Technician) examinations will be released by December 20.

Advertising

The candidates who will clear the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations will now appear for the second stage CBT that is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.