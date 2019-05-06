RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019 released, steps to download

RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card or hall ticket, exam city slip and travel pass dor shortlisted caniddtaes for the aptitude test to be conducted for the post of alp, technician. Candidates who qualify for the exam can download the admit card from the registered website.

Advertising

The exam is scheduled to be conduted on May 10, 2019 (Friday). The aptitude test will be computer-based and will have a test battery comprising of five tests with a total duration of 71 minutes. To clear the exam candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test. Those who qualify will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

Read| RRB ALP, Tech stage 2 aptitude test pattern

RRB ALP, tech stage 2 aptitude test admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB alp, tech admit card, exam city slip..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.

Advertising

RRB ALP, tech stage 2 aptitude test admit card: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.