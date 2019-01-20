RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam tomorrow: Last minute reminders, tips and tricks to follow

RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam: The second Computer based test (CBT) exam of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB Group C ALP, Technician) recruitment will be held from January 21 to 23, 2019. The examination will be conducted for the recruitment to 27,795 assistant loco pilot and 36,576 technician posts.

The admit card of the recruitment examination is available for download on all the region based official websites. The candidates who will crack the second CBT examination have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates of which will be announced soon.

RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam: Important tips and tricks before appearing for examinations

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush.

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

