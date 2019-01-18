RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam: Follow these tips to crack Railways exam

RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician second stage CBT examination from January 21 to January 23, 2019. The examination will be conducted to fill the 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts. The RRB had divided the recruitment test into two parts – Part A and Part B.

In part A, candidates will get 90 minutes and 60 minutes to finish the parts respectively. With just a few days away from the exam days, most of you must be anxiety-ridden. To take a little bit of pressure off your back, we have come up with some last-minute tips that will help you crack the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam.

Follow these last-minute tips to crack the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam

Revise the important topics: First and foremost, you need to be familiar with the syllabus as well as the exam pattern. When you have a deep knowledge of the same, you will know which chapters to focus on. Hence, instead of trying to go through all the chapters, just revise the important topics in the last few days.

In a competitive exam like this, revising rigorously is the key to success. To further save time in the exam hall, make sure your concepts are clear. However, refrain from picking up any new topic at the 11th hour to avoid confusion.

Take mock tests: Mock tests, if taken in an exam-like environment, are an excellent way to evaluate your progress. Besides revising, utilise the remaining time by solving online mock tests, previous years’ question papers and quizzes.

Once you are finished, thoroughly analyse your answer sheet to spot the mistakes so that they are not repeated again. This practice will allow you to understand which areas require more attention and improvement. In addition to providing you with a chance to rectify your mistakes, mock tests will also help you better manage your time during the actual exam.

Keep a calm and composed mind: Appearing for any competitive exam is quite a nerve-wracking experience, to say the least. However, it’s your responsibility to keep your nerves under control. Handle the pre-exam stress with mediational or motivational videos.

Stick to a routine and avoid activities that can distract your mind. While some students may think of it as a good idea, pulling all-nighters days before the exam can affect your performance in a negative way. Sleep on time, stay hydrated and eat light food to keep your body fit. Keep the admit card, required identity proofs and stationery items in place so you don’t forget to carry them to the exam hall.

Follow a section-wise strategy: Formulating a section-wise strategy before taking the exam is crucial. Part A of the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam consists of four sections – Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basic Science & Engineering and General Awareness on Current Affairs.

While there is no sectional timing, try to allocate an equal amount of time for each section. In Part B, which contains relevant trade questions, you need to obtain the cut-off marks in order to qualify. There is negative marking in the RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam.

As such, for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted. Hence, you should avoid answering questions you are not too sure of. Candidates who have opted for ALP will also have to take the computer-based aptitude test but it has no negative marking.

-The author is CEO & Founder, ADDA 247