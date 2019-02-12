RPSC teacher recruitment: Rajasthan to fill 2,000 vacancies soon

Nearly 2,000 posts of teachers in government colleges of Rajasthan are vacant, minister for higher education Bhanwar Singh Bhati told the state assembly here on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) legislator Rajkumar Raot, Bhati said the vacancies will soon be filled.

He said nearly 2,000 posts of teachers are vacant in the state’s 252 government colleges and RPSC has been designated to fill 850 of these posts.

Last year, Department of Education, Government of Rajasthan had announced third-grade teacher posts. A total of 28000 vacancies were to be filled by the government.

The pay scale of the teachers was expected to be Rs. 23,700 per month. Now the notification for college-level teachers is expected. The minister, however, did not inform the date of the notification on the same.

