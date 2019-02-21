Toggle Menu
RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key released, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rpsc-teacher-recruitment-exam-answer-key-released-rpsc-rajasthan-gov-in-5595375/

RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key released, check direct link

RPSC teacher recruitment exam: All those who have some issue with the answers provided or are unsatisfied can raise objections from February 23 to 25

rpsc sr teacher answer keys, rpsc senior teacher exam answer keys, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, rpsc sr teacher group 2 answer keys
RPSC teacher recruitment exam: The answer keys are available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in 

RPSC teacher recruitment exam: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the senior teacher group 2 examinations. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examinations were conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018. The answer keys are available for Group B (GK) examinations, Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Science papers.

RPSC Sr Teacher Gr. II answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘News and events’, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the answers

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

All those who have some issue with the answers provided or are unsatisfied can raise objections from February 23 to 25.

Rs 100 will be charged per question and candidates can do the same by logging into their account with the help of their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. The commission had also released the marks for second grade teacher recruitment exam 2016 earlier.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: Online registration process extended, last date to apply
2 Rajasthan RSMSSB postpones Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor exams, check new dates
3 RRB Group D results 2018-19 to be declared by February-end