RPSC teacher recruitment 2022; Apply for 102 posts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the registration process for the recruitment of school teachers on May 9, 2022. The last date to apply is June 14, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 102 vacant teacher posts out of which 28 posts are devoted to Hindi, 26 for English, 25 for General grammar, 21 for Literature, and 2 for Grammer. The board will conduct an entrance exam for shortlisting candidates.

RPSC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Fill in all the required details and submit the documents

Step 3- Pay the application fees

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A post-graduate degree from Shiksha Shastri or B.Ed is required carrying 48 per cent of the marks.

Age limit: The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts is 40 years of age, as of July 1, 2022. The age relaxation of 5 years is given to general cast women and SC/ST men. For the women category and economically weaker sections of Rajasthan state its 10 years of age relaxation.