RPSC SI exam answer keys released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI answer key: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of sub-inspector (SI) on October 7 2018. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates need to download the answer key and if they have found any objections, they can raise a challenge online. Candidates can start raising objections from January 5, 2019. The last date to submit their queries is January 7, 2019 midnight. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per objection and have to send supporting documents along with objections.
RPSC SI answer keys: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SI exam answer key..’ link to access the answer key
Step 3: Answer key will appear in the new window in PDF form, download and take print out
RPSC SI answer key: How to raise objections
Step 1: Visit the official website – sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Log in to the recruitment portal
Step 3: Select the recruitment exam ‘RPSC Sub Inspector..’
Step 4: Click on link ‘question objection’ link
Step 5: Raise challenge
Step 6: Make payment and submit
The link will be activated on January 5, 2019. The exam was conducted over 330 vacancies. Selected candidates are expected to a pay scale between 9,3000 to Rs 34,800, according to the official notification.