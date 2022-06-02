RPSC Statistical Officer screening result declared: How to check

RPSC Statistical Officer results 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Statistical Officer Screening examination results, 2021. Candidates can check their results by keying in their roll number on the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC screening exam for Statistical Officer recruitment was conducted on December 18, 2021.

RPSC Statistical Officer result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘news and events’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Result Preamble for Statistical Officer Screening Exam 2021’

Step 4: A new tab will open with the selected candidates’ roll numbers.

Step 5: Check your roll number and save the file for future reference.

Selected candidates will now be called for document verification, and no candidate will be finalised before his/her documents are checked and approved. Candidates will be notified about the document verification process shortly.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to check updates. RPCS has also mentioned that no request from the candidates regarding changes in results will be entertained by the board.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exams are one of the most important entrance exams of the Rajasthan state, conducted by the government of Rajasthan to recruit eligible candidates for gazetted posts in Government of Rajasthan.