RPSC State, Subordinate Services prelims results declared, check direct link

RPSC State, Subordinate Services prelims results: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the results for the state, subordinate services prelims examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The candidates can check the results by using the roll number and date of birth.
RPSC State, Subordinate Services prelims results 2018: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on marks for Rajasthan state and subordinate services combined competitive preliminary exam 2018
Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, date of birth and captcha
Step 4: Marks/ Results will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Every year, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) organises competitive examinations to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.