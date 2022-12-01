RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: Marks released; here’s how to check

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday declared the marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC results for the mains exam were announced on August 30.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link marks for State and Subordinate Services CCE (Mains) 2021

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, security captcha

Step 4: Check your result and download it for future reference

The Commission has also released a notification for re-totalling of marks against the results that were declared on August 30. Candidates can apply for re-totalling of marks from December 2 to 11.

To apply for re-totalling they have to go to the exam dashboard and click on the link provided there. They can only apply for re-totalling via online mode. And, for each question they have challenged they have to pay a fee of Rs 25 per question.