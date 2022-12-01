scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: Marks released; here’s how to check

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, RPSC, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC State and Subordinate CCE, RPSC State and Subordinate Combined Competitive Exam, RPSC State and Subordinate CCE 2021, RPSC State and Subordinate CCE 2021 marks, RPSC State and Subordinate CCE 2021 direct link, RPSC State and Subordinate CCE 2021 results, Sarkari naukri, Govt jobsRPSC RAS Main Result 2021: The results for the mains exam were declared on August 30 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday declared the marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read |SBI, RPSC, BPSC — List of government jobs to apply this week

The RPSC results for the mains exam were announced on August 30.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link marks for State and Subordinate Services CCE (Mains) 2021

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, security captcha

Step 4: Check your result and download it for future reference

Also Read |BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Eligibility criteria, vacancies, paper pattern — all FAQs answered

The Commission has also released a notification for re-totalling of marks against the results that were declared on August 30. Candidates can apply for re-totalling of marks from December 2 to 11.

Advertisement

To apply for re-totalling they have to go to the exam dashboard and click on the link provided there. They can only apply for re-totalling via online mode. And, for each question they have challenged they have to pay a fee of Rs 25 per question.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 01:55:36 pm
Next Story

Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as Revenue Secretary

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close