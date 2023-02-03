RPSC SI result 2021: Physical efficiency test marks released; how to check

RPSC SI result 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday released the RPSC SI result 2021 physical efficiency test (PET) marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The PET was conducted from February 12 to 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts.

RPSC SI result 2021: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘RPSC SI Result 2021 physical test marks’ link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the marks and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Meanwhile, RPSC has released the interview dates for Phase 2. The interview will be conducted from February 6 to February 16 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the interview will have to carry the necessary documents with them to the interview venue. For more details check the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.